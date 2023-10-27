Ropar: On assurance, suicide victim teacher Balwinder Kaur's kin call off dharna, cremate body

Tribune News Service

Ropar, October 26

Relatives of deceased assistant professor Balwinder Kaur ended dharna and cremated her body after the police agreed to take the suicide note, left by her, on record and analyse it. They were also assured of a suitable job to the 5-year-old daughter of the deceased whenever she becomes eligible for it.

Relief letter sans authority’s address Even as the administration has promised a job in future for a five-year-old daughter of the deceased, the letter, signed by Deepankar, with designation as the Chief Minister Field Officer, bears neither any letter number nor the office address of the issuing authority.

Senior officials, including Ropar Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav and SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, had been in touch with the relatives since yesterday and promised them to accede to their demands of bringing the minister under the purview of investigation and a job for her daughter in future.

The relatives, however, had refused to it stating that they would not end the dharna till receiving everything in writing. The administration handed over a letter signed by Chief Minister’s field officer Deepankar with the promise that Balwinder’s daughter would be provided a suitable job.

Hardev Singh on October 21 had alleged that she ended her life because her husband Supreet Singh and his father Bagh Singh used to harass her.

On this, the police had arrested both of them. Later, on October 23, Hardev had recorded another statement with the police seeking action against the minister and had alleged that Bains was responsible for her death.

The police registered a daily diary report stating that the new statement of Hardev had been brought on record and the investigation would be conducted accordingly. Hardev said he was satisfied that the role of minister would be investigated.

#Ropar