On NIA call, Punjab Govt collecting details of properties of 57 gangsters, terrorists

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 6

The Punjab Government has started collecting details of properties of 57 alleged gangsters and terrorists and the members of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) at the behest of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Maximum in Ferozepur At 12, Ferozepur district has the highest number of properties of the accused, while Tarn Taran (11) and Amritsar (10) are second and third, respectively

Other districts where the properties are suspected include Kapurthala, Moga, Mohali, Fazilka, Muktsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur Cases in focus The NIA has sought details of properties of accused in the September 23, 2019 Tarn Taran explosion case and a terror-gangster nexus busted by NIA on August 26, 2022

Details of members of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including him, have been sought

If it is proved that ill-gotten money was used to fund the properties, the government could attach or even demolish these. The ill-gotten money could be terror funds from abroad, funds from drug smuggling and ransoms.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has already demolished many such properties owned by gangsters and anti-social elements.

Home Secretary Anurag Verma has asked the DCs to provide information regarding the movable and immovable properties of the persons whose names were provided by the NIA. He wrote this in reference to letters written to the Punjab Government by NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta and Additional Secretary (North Block) Praveen Vashista.

The NIA has mainly sought details of properties of the accused in the September 23, 2019 explosion, which caused the death of two persons in Tarn Taran and the members of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) who were part of a terror module busted on February 2, 2020. The NIA also listed alleged properties of members of the SFJ and a terror–gangster nexus busted by NIA on August 26, 2022 and Lawrence Bishnoi and members of his gang.

At 12, Ferozepur has the highest number of properties of the accused, while Tarn Taran (11) and Amritsar (10) are second and third. Other districts include Kapurthala, Moga, Mohali, Fazilka, Muktsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur.

#Ferozepur #National Investigation Agency NIA #Sikhs