On R-Day event, Punjab tableau to spread message of 'Hind di Chadar'

On R-Day event, Punjab tableau to spread message of ‘Hind di Chadar’

IAF to showcase jets used in Op Sindoor

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:04 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Tableau at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in New Delhi on Thursday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Punjab will honour the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur during this year’s Republic Day parade, while the Indian Air Force (IAF) will fly a formation commemorating “Operation Sindoor”, a decisive air action conducted against Pakistan in May 2025.

The Punjab tableau features a symbolic “hand” exuding a spiritual aura to represent humanitarianism. The front of the display will bear the celestial “Ek Onkar” (God is One) and the embossed title “Hind di Chadar” - the revered sobriquet for Guru Tegh Bahadur. The design also includes a replica of Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, marking the site of the Guru’s martyrdom.

The Ministry of Defence announced that 30 tableaux comprising 17 from States/UTs and 13 from Central Ministries and Armed services will march down Kartavya Path on January 26. Other states include Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

The IAF will highlight its operational dominance with a formation titled “Sindoor”. The display will feature seven fighter jets, including the Rafale, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar flying in coordination with the IAF marching contingent.

