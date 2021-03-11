Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, June 1

It is not only Sidhu Moosewala's family, friends and fans that have been shattered by the death of the Punjabi singer; his pet dogs Shera and Baghera are also grieving the loss and missing their owner.

Shera and Baghera have been refusing food since Sunday evening in the absence of their master. Tribune Photo

While they might not be able to express what they are feeling, they do exhibit distinct signs that show that they are under distress. They have been refusing food since Sunday evening in the absence of their master.

When Sidhu Moosewala used to be at his Mansa home, they were his regular partners. He would play with them and take them out for walks whenever he got a chance. Now that Sidhu Moosewala is no more, Shera and Baghera have withdrawn to a corner of the house, sitting near his tractor hoping for his return.

As per experts, dogs alter their behaviour when they mourn, much like people do. They become depressed and listless and have a decreased appetite and decline to play. They sleep more than usual and move more slowly, sulking around. When a family member is gone, there is a huge void in the dog’s life and they may need help in dealing with the loss.