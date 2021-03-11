Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, June 1
It is not only Sidhu Moosewala's family, friends and fans that have been shattered by the death of the Punjabi singer; his pet dogs Shera and Baghera are also grieving the loss and missing their owner.
While they might not be able to express what they are feeling, they do exhibit distinct signs that show that they are under distress. They have been refusing food since Sunday evening in the absence of their master.
When Sidhu Moosewala used to be at his Mansa home, they were his regular partners. He would play with them and take them out for walks whenever he got a chance. Now that Sidhu Moosewala is no more, Shera and Baghera have withdrawn to a corner of the house, sitting near his tractor hoping for his return.
As per experts, dogs alter their behaviour when they mourn, much like people do. They become depressed and listless and have a decreased appetite and decline to play. They sleep more than usual and move more slowly, sulking around. When a family member is gone, there is a huge void in the dog’s life and they may need help in dealing with the loss.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case
Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...
Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Punjab Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; claim vital leads in Punjabi singer's killing
SSP said said different police teams, including the cyber ce...
'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'
Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...
Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court
Bishnoi apprehends fake encounter by Punjab Police