One arrested for murder of woman

Ropar, October 25
The police today claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a 34-year-woman. The body of deceased Savita was recovered on October 15 from a well in nearby Gobindura village. She had gone missing from her home on October 11.
SHO Rohit Kumar said Rameshawar Rai, alias Ramesh, a resident of Bihar had been arrested in the case.
Savita had been working at the farm of a local farmer and living in the village with her two children. When she went missing on October 11, her employer informed the police. Later, her body was found by locals in a well.
The SHO said during questioning, the accused confessed to the crime, stating that he had illicit relations with her and she was pressurising him to marry. To get rid of her, Ramesh killed her, the police said.
