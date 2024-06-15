One arrested for robbery

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 14

The police today arrested a resident of Indra Nagari in connection with a robbery case registered on the statement of an individual who belongs to the same colony.

The complainant said he was injured after some persons attacked him with sharp weapons with the intention of robbing him at night. They snatched away his mobile phone before fleeing.

