One arrested with 60 kg of poppy husk in Moga

Police have arrested an alleged drug smuggler and seized 60 kilograms of poppy husk under the jurisdiction of the Fatehgarh Panjtoor police station in Moga. A car allegedly used to transport the contraband was also impounded during the operation.

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During a patrol, the police team received a credible tip-off from a reliable informant. The informant revealed that a notorious drug smuggler, identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Love, a resident of Boghewala, was waiting for potential customers in his car, which was loaded with a large consignment of poppy husk.

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The police team raided the specified location and apprehended Lovepreet Singh on the spot. Upon searching the vehicle, the police recovered 60 kilograms of poppy husk concealed inside. The car was immediately seized as evidence.

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A case has been registered against the accused at the Fatehgarh Panjtoor police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him to police custody. Police officials said an in-depth investigation is underway. The accused is being interrogated to trace the backward and forward linkages of the drug network. The investigation aims to identify the main suppliers of the contraband as well as the buyers in an effort to dismantle the entire supply chain.