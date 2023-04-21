One arrested with firearms

Ferozepur, April 20
Counter intelligence personnel have arrested Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Arif Ke village and seized a .12 bore gun with four live cartridges and a .30 bore pistol from him. Lakhbir Singh, AIG, Intelligence, said the accused was booked under the Arms Act.
