One booked for illegal mining

Abohar: The police impounded a tractor-trailer that was illegally transporting 100 sq ft of sand near Chananwala village. A case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act against Jaswinder of Chuhriwala Chishti village. oc

21 new Covid cases reported

Chandigarh: The state reported 21 fresh cases that took the infection tally to 7,59,422. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24-hours. The death toll stands at 17,744. The state recorded 329 new cases and two deaths in April so far.