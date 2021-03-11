One booked for illegal mining

Abohar: The police impounded a tractor-trailer that was illegally transporting 100 sq ft of sand near Chananwala village. A case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act against Jaswinder of Chuhriwala Chishti village. oc
21 new Covid cases reported
Chandigarh: The state reported 21 fresh cases that took the infection tally to 7,59,422. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24-hours. The death toll stands at 17,744. The state recorded 329 new cases and two deaths in April so far.
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...