One booked on rape charge

Tribune News Service

Sangrur: A married woman was allegedly raped at her house. The victim has alleged that Baljit Singh entered her house forcibly and raped her. The police have registered a case against Baljit Singh. TNS

Protesting farmers relent

Muktsar: Farmers lodging a protest outside the office of the Agriculture Department here by blocking the Muktsar-Bathinda highway on Friday cleared the road after getting assurance of a meeting the Agriculture Minister on Monday. The farmers are demanding arrest of suspended agriculture development officer (ADO) Sandeep Behal. The ADO was suspended after a pesticide sample’s seal was found mismatched. TNS

Six booked for murder

Muktsar: A day after a 20-year-old man of Kauni village here was found dead, allegedly due to overdose of ‘chitta’, the police on Thursday booked six persons for murder. The accused are yet to be arrested. Vicky was found dead along the Rajasthan Feeder and Sirhind Feeder canals on Wednesday. TNS

SAD panel for PU poll

Chandigarh: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal has announced Student Organisation of India (SOI) panel for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections. He announced the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh, Chetan Chaudhary and Arpit Makkar as the university and college election in-charges. He said that Madhav Sharma would be the presidential candidate in PUCSC poll. TNS

Opium seized, one arrested

Sangrur: Cops posted at Malerkotla CIA have arrested a Rajasthan resident and seized 500 gm opium from his possession. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act. “We have arrested Vijaypal, a resident of Bikaner,” said a police official.

