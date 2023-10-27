One-day police remand for Punjab AIG

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 26

Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Human Rights, Malvinder Singh Sidhu was sent to one-day police remand in the case related to misbehaviour with Vigilance Bureau DSP Varinder Singh Gill during an ongoing probe.

While taking to the media, Sidhu’s son today sought the change of the investigation officer as he is allegedly trying to implicate his father. Sidhu was charged with obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

