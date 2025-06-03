One dead, 10 injured in AC compressor blast at Nawanshahr gurdwara

In a tragic incident at a gurdwara in Nawanshahr’s Balachaur subdivision, an explosion in the compressor of an air conditioner claimed one life and left 10 others injured.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Kashmir Kaur. 60-year-old Baljeet Kaur, who sustained severe injuries, was referred to PGI, while the others are reported to be out of danger.

The explosion happened around 1 pm when a large number of devotees had gathered at the gurdwara. The blast caused panic, and people started running. Devotees from Ropar, Ludhiana, Garhshankar, and other areas were present when the incident occurred.

The police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. One of the injured women described the blast, saying, “Smoke started emanating immediately after the explosion and spread everywhere. We couldn’t even understand what had happened.”