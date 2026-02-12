DT
'One held him down, other stabbed': Man killed by 2 friends at wedding party in Punjab's Faridkot

‘One held him down, other stabbed’: Man killed by 2 friends at wedding party in Punjab’s Faridkot

The victim, identified as Dilpreet Singh, was attending a friend’s wedding in Faridkot when the attack occurred

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:44 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Image used for representational purpose only. iStock
What began as a minor altercation two days ago ended in a horrific tragedy on Wednesday night as a 28-year-old man was allegedly murdered by two of his friends during a wedding ceremony. The incident took place at a local marriage palace in Faridkot in the presence of the victim’s family.

The victim, identified as Dilpreet Singh of New Cantt Road, was attending a friend’s wedding when the attack occurred. According to his father, Gurpiyar Singh, Dilpreet was having dinner with his family around 1:00 AM when two of his friends—Khushpreet Singh and Balwinder Singh—called him outside the main hall.

The assault was cold-blooded and calculated.  According to the complaint, while one friend restrained Dilpreet, the other repeatedly stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. Despite being rushed to the hospital in a critically wounded state, Dilpreet succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

​This loss is particularly devastating for the family, as Dilpreet was the sole surviving support for his parents; his only brother had passed away due to a heart attack just a few months prior.

​DSP Tarlochan Singh confirmed that a murder case has been registered against Khushpreet Singh and Balwinder Singh. "We are reviewing CCTV footage from the palace, which clearly captures the sequence of the attack," the DSP stated.

