One held near border in Amritsar, 1 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, November 8
The security agencies apprehended a person near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Tuesday evening and seized 1 kg heroin, believed to be dropped by a drone.
On the intervening night of November 7 and 8, Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted a drone and heard the sound of something being dropped near Bachiwind village, a BSF officer said.
During the search operation, the troops observed that some persons were trying to escape from a paddy field. In the chase that followed, one person was arrested while others managed to flee, the officer added. Two abandoned motorcycles were also recovered from the area.
In a joint search operation with the Punjab Police on Wednesday morning, two packets wrapped in yellow adhesive tape containing 1 kg heroin were found in the paddy fields near to the village.
