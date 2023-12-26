One held with Chinese string

Ludhiana, December 25
The police have arrested Yogesh of New Shivpuri with 35 spools of Chinese string.
A case has been registered against Yogesh under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...
J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders
Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case
Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 general election
Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination for ...