One held with illicit liquor in Kotkapura

*-Following specific information, a joint team of the Excise Department and the local police seized a large consignment of liquor near Panjgrai Kalan village in Kotkapura on Friday. The consignment comprised 687 cartons of liquor (each containing 12 bottles of 750 ML each) and 193 cartons containing 24 bottles of 375 ML each.

Officials said the team intercepted a canter and on checking, the vehicle was found loaded with a huge quantity of liquor.

The driver, identified as Hanuman Ram of Mithwa Khurd in Barmer district of Rajasthan, was arrested.

A case was registered against the driver under Section 78(2) of the Excise Act at the Kotkapura police station.