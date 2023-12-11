One injured as bike rams into cobra fence

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 10

A biker, Karan, was grievously injured on Sunday when his motorcycle went out of control and ended up ramming into a cobra fence that had been illegally erected around a field in Sappanwali village, which is distant 15 km from here.

A passerby, Gurwinder Singh, came to Karan’s rescue and rushed him to the civil hospital here. Gurwinder rued, “It is unfortunate that even though the district administration reviews ban orders on the sale and use of cobra fencing around fields twice a year, dozens of such incidents have been reported, and no action has been taken against the violators.”

