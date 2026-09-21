One killed, another injured in police encounter near Tarn Taran’s Bath village

One suspect was killed and another was injured in an encounter with the police near Bath village in broad daylight on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kashmir Singh Pungi (25), a resident of the Murdapur locality in Tarn Taran, and the injured has been identified as Gursewak Singh, a resident of Naurangabad village. The deceased was involved in more than five cases of attempt to murder and other offences. Jagjit Singh Jaggi, brother of the deceased, was injured on September 12 near the old bypass in Tarn Taran.

The injured, Gursewak Singh (24), has been admitted to the local Civil Hospital and has been referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, in view of his serious condition. The police team involved in the encounter was from the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and was led by SP Bikram Singh Brar and Inspector Rupinder Singh of the CIA, Tarn Taran. Both suspects were injured in the encounter and were admitted to Civil Hospital, where Kashmir Singh later died.

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