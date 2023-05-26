 One killed, eight injured in road accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpiur : The Tribune India

One killed, eight injured in road accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpiur

Car hit a road divider and collided with another car and a motorcycle

One killed, eight injured in road accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpiur

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Hoshiarpur, May 26

A man was killed and eight people, including five members of a family, were injured after a car hit a road divider and collided with another car and a motorcycle in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Darapur bypass in the Tanda area. The deceased was identified as Satnam Singh of Purhiran here, they said.

Tanda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kulwant Singh said the incident took place around 3:30 pm when the car, in which Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Ravinder Singh, a resident of Meerut, and his family were going to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, hit the road divider and collided with a car and a motorcycle coming towards Tanda on the other side of the road.

Ravinder, his wife Pavitra, son Vivek, daughter Vandana and daughter-in-law Anchal were injured in the incident. Sandeep Singh and Gurdev Singh of Himachal Pradesh's Una, who were travelling in the other car, and the motorcyclist, Swardeen, were also injured, the DSP said.

All eight of them were admitted to the Community Health Centre, Tanda and were later referred to a government hospital here, he said.

A case is being registered at Tanda police station and an investigation is underway, he said.  

