One killed in Ropar group clash over business rivalry

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 22

Following a rivalry in the business of sand mining, one person was killed and another injured at Taraf Mazari village nearly here late last evening. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar (31) of Panipat.

Baljinder Singh, alias Aman, the owner of the Sat Sahib stone crusher at Haripur village, in his complaint to the police stated that at around 11.30 pm, he came to know that Mandip Singh, along with others, entered his land and hit his driver Anil with his car. Others started hitting Anil with wooden sticks, he alleged. They also took away the injured Anil with them, who was later found dead. SHO Danish Veer said a case had been registered.