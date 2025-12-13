DT
One killed, many injured in gang violence in Moga district

One killed, many injured in gang violence in Moga district

Around 50 to 60 youths allegedly went on a violent rampage, with the entire episode captured on CCTV cameras installed in the village

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 06:00 PM Dec 13, 2025 IST
The deceased has been identified as Sikandar Singh.
A gang violence incident rocked Sukhānand village in the Baghapurana constituency of Moga district today, where lawlessness prevailed for nearly two-and-a-half hours. Around 50 to 60 youths allegedly went on a violent rampage, with the entire episode captured on CCTV cameras installed in the village. One person was killed in the attack, while his two sons sustained serious injuries and were referred to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Several other villagers were also injured in the assault.

The deceased has been identified as Sikandar Singh. According to information, a long-standing dispute lay behind the incident. Sikandar Singh’s niece had allegedly been harassed for a considerable period by a youth from the same village. Although a compromise was reached about a year ago, in which the youth assured he would not trouble the girl, the harassment reportedly continued. The simmering rivalry eventually turned violent on Saturday.

Baghapurana DSP Dalbir Singh said that the complainant, Harjit Singh alias Arsh, a plumber by profession, told police that he was returning home from work when the incident occurred. He saw his father Sikandar Singh taking milk from a milk vendor, accompanied by his brother Baljit Singh, cousin Amar Singh, and friend Jagraj Singh.

Harjit Singh stated that a minor altercation had taken place earlier in the morning between his brother and the accused. In the evening, the accused — identified as Thana Singh, Sikandar Singh, Lavjinder Singh alias Lovely, Beant Singh alias Sonu, Raja Singh alias Vatta, Dhaniram, Boota Singh, Khushdeep Singh, Ramzan, Monu Singh, and Ginda Singh (a kabaddi player), along with 8-10 unidentified persons — arrived at the spot armed with weapons. They came in a white car and on motorcycles and launched a violent attack.

The attackers allegedly struck Sikandar Singh on the head with iron pipes, causing critical injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries. The complainant Harjit Singh and others also suffered serious injuries during the assault.

SHO Kamaljit Singh of the Samalsar police station reached the spot and recorded the complainant’s statement. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 103, 109, 115(2), 118(1), 190, 191(3), and 324(4) of the BNS. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused, who are currently absconding.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

