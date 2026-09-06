DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / One more held in Moga police station blast case, tally rises to 18

One more held in Moga police station blast case, tally rises to 18

Module was plotting to plant IED on Ferozepur-Jammu train; UK-based handler named as key mastermind

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 03:56 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police investigate after a grenade attack on Sadar Police Station, Moga, in July. File photo
Advertisement

In a breakthrough in the investigation into the July 8 grenade attack on Sadar Police Station, Moga, the police have arrested another key suspect, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18.

The terror module, allegedly operated by foreign-based handlers, was reportedly plotting to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) on a running train on the Ferozepur-Jammu route.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the low-intensity grenade attack had occurred around 3.15 am on July 8 at the Sadar Moga police station premises. Subsequent raids led to the arrest of three main executors who carried out the attack on a motorcycle — Gagan alias Kali, a resident of Dheru in Ferozepur; Rajesh alias Khanna, a resident of Lal Kurti Cantt, Ferozepur; and Shubham alias Bhinder, a resident of Kotwal, Ferozepur.

Advertisement

The police said the conspiracy was masterminded remotely from abroad by Iqbal Singh alias Ravi Dhaliwal, currently based in the United Kingdom, who was directing operations and local recruitment. Kuljeet Kaur, a native of Ferozepur residing abroad, along with Lajjar alias Aman and his wife Parveen Kaur, residents of Sia Paadi in Ferozepur, served as key links providing logistical support, funds and safe houses to the module. The police said Swaran, Gobind, Sagar and John, all residents of Ferozepur, were also arrested for harbouring module members and assisting with the operation.

Following the interrogation of Lajjar alias Aman, police recovered a live IED fitted with an electronic detonator that was intended for the train attack, a 9 mm Glock pistol with a magazine, and the Hero Splendor motorcycle used in the police station strike. Cases have been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police said further investigation was under way to dismantle the remaining linkages of the overseas network.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts