One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 24

The police have arrested another accused in a case where a group of assailants allegedly shot a man dead in the broad daylight in October last year. The police said they arrested Charanjit Singh from Deon village and recovered weapons from his possession.

DSP Aaswant Singh said, “Last year, three persons were attacked owing to old enmity. In the attack, two persons died. While two accused have already been arrested, eight others involved in the crime are on the run.”

He added, “The accused was produced before a local court and he was sent in four-day remand.” —