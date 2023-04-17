One party can summon other as own witness in legal dispute: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 16

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that one party can summon the other as own witness in a legal dispute.

The Bench, at the same time, made it clear that the practice was deplorable, to be undertaken only if there were good reasons for it. The court, under the circumstances, might exercise its discretion and allow summoning of opposite party as own witness only in extraordinary situations.

Referring to a plethora of judgments on the issue, Justice Nidhi Gupta of the high court asserted: “The ratio decidendi (rationale for the decision) of the rulings relied upon by both parties is that though there is no legal impediment in summoning the opposite party as own witness, it is a deplorable practice that is to be condemned and is to be undertaken only if there are very good reasons. Thus, the court may exercise its discretion in favour of the parties seeking permission, and permit summoning of an opposite party as own witness, only in exceptional circumstances”.

Justice Gupta was hearing a revision petition in a property matter filed against a property dealer through senior advocate Munisha Gandhi with counsel Viraj Gandhi. The petitioner was seeking the setting aside of order dated July 23, 2021, whereby the trial court allowed the respondent-plaintiff’s plea to examine the petitioner-defendant as own witness during the course of his evidence.

The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that plaintiff-respondent’s grievance was that he was not paid commission as agreed upon at the time of executing an agreement to sell between the petitioner-seller and another party. The plaintiff, during the pendency of recovery suit filed by him, moved the application for the petitioner’s examination as its own witness.

Appearing before Justice Gupta’s Bench, Munisha Gandhi submitted on the petitioner’s behalf it was well-established principle in law that the practice of summoning defendant-opposite party as own witness in an adversarial litigation was to be deprecated

After hearing the counsel for the parties and going through the documents, Justice Gupta asserted the Bench was required to determine whether the plaintiff in the present case had sufficient and good reasons to summon the opposite party/petitioner as

own witness.

Referring to the legal aspect and the facts and circumstance of the case in detail, Justice Gupta asserted: “In my view, the reasons for which the trial Court allowed the plaintiff’s application are not borne out from the record and cannot be made a ground to compel the petitioner to appear as witness”. Allowing the petition, Justice Gupta ordered the setting aside of the impugned order.