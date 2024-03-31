One run over by train in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 30

A man was run over by a train near Bakayanwala station on Abohar-Sriganganagar section last night.

The deceased was identified as Om Parkash of Koyal Khera village, who had been working as a labourer in the area. Om Parkash is survived by four daughters and a son, besides wife. The family said that he was upset for the past few days due to poor income.

The Government Railway Police has initiated inquest proceedings under Section 176 of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

