One run over by train in Abohar

Abohar, March 30
A man was run over by a train near Bakayanwala station on Abohar-Sriganganagar section last night.
The deceased was identified as Om Parkash of Koyal Khera village, who had been working as a labourer in the area. Om Parkash is survived by four daughters and a son, besides wife. The family said that he was upset for the past few days due to poor income.
The Government Railway Police has initiated inquest proceedings under Section 176 of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea
9 pirates captured in 12-hour operation, being brought to In...
Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks
Saffron party out with eighth list of 11, six from frontier ...
Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt
Raps state for failing to impose fine for illegal mining