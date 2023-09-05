One-time settlement for property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 4

The state government has announced a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for property owners who have not paid or partially paid the property tax or house tax up to March this year. Providing a major relief, the state has waived all penalty and interest levied on the outstanding principal amount, which can be paid till December 31.

The property tax is calculated on the basis of the covered area and open area of commercial and residential assets.

The OTS is going to provide a major relief to defaulters who are otherwise supposed to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent interest on the outstanding principal amount of all previous fiscal years.

The corporations in the state have been issuing notices to owners of properties for payment of the outstanding amount. Manjit Singh, Under Secretary, Local Government Department, said the scheme would continue till December 31.