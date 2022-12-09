Online booking for Attari ceremony from January 1

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

For the convenience of those who wish to watch the thumping Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Attari Joint Check Post (JCP), the Border Security Force (BSF) has launched an online booking system.

Operational from January 1 next year, the visitors can get their seats reserved free of cost in the spectators’ gallery through the website, ww.attari.bsf.gov.in.

An official said the seat booking would be available 48 hours prior to the date of visit. “The visitors would have to get themselves registered on the site while furnishing their credentials. The OTP-enabled registration will used to authenticate the visitor,” he said.

The Attari JCP is located on the International Border, about 27 km from Amritsar.

It is an important tourist destination with the Joint Retreat Parade between BSF and Pak Rangers being a major attraction.

The Retreat ceremony is a traditional practice performed when the fighting troops conclude their battle, sheathe their weapons and retreat from the battlefield after sunset.

