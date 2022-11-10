Online fraud will be dealt with iron hand: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said the government would strengthen cyber security initiatives to safeguard the common man from online frauds with the help of latest measures.

During a meeting with young entrepreneur Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO of TAC Security, the Finance Minister said the government has been working to create a dynamic check against cyber frauds. He said apart from this, the government has been taking measures to secure online payments for various services.

Arora said the government’s seriousness towards cyber security was the need of the hour. The founder shared his experiences and suggested several tools and measures. He said strengthening the cyber security system would also benefit in maintaining law and order in the state.

Cheema took note of Arora’s suggestions and asked him to keep in touch for further discussions on this issue. The Finance Minister asked him to contribute his best for the welfare of the state while adding that young entrepreneurs like him were encouragement to the youth of the country.

