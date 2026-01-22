Online registration for playway schools must in Punjab

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Wednesday announced the launch of an online registration portal for playway schools in Punjab.
Advertisement
Addressing the media, the minister said registration on the portal would be mandatory for all such schools operating in Punjab, as well as private schools imparting education to children below six years of age. “The step has been taken to ensure effective monitoring of children’s education and safety,” she said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement