Online system for leave approval in Punjab

Chandigarh, December 14
An online system will be implemented for the approval of leave of officials and employees in Punjab State Power Corporation and Power State Transmission Corporation. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO issued directions in this regard at a meeting with senior officials of both corporations here today.
The minister said that it had become a common practice that most of the employees keep their leave applications in the offices in advance without entering the date, which is not recorded in the attendance register. He said that to stop this practice it has been decided to bring an online attendance system.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...