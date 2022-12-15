Online system for leave approval in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

An online system will be implemented for the approval of leave of officials and employees in Punjab State Power Corporation and Power State Transmission Corporation. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO issued directions in this regard at a meeting with senior officials of both corporations here today.

The minister said that it had become a common practice that most of the employees keep their leave applications in the offices in advance without entering the date, which is not recorded in the attendance register. He said that to stop this practice it has been decided to bring an online attendance system.

