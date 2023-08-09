Sangrur: Only 30 of 72 breaches at Ghaggar plugged so far

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 8

Twenty-seven days after the Ghaggar started developing breaches and the number rose to 72 from Khanauri to Kadail, the drainage department is yet to plug all breaches. Residents have accused the Sangrur administration and the drainage department of waking up too late, but the authorities blamed it on the increased flow of water in the river and inaccessibility to certain breaches in flooded areas.

“A big breach near our village remained unattended for many days. No officer bothered to take any action despite our repeated calls. When we started the repair work ourselves, they started plugging it,” said Jasvir Singh, a farmer from Phullad village.

Farmers said the CM and the Chief Secretary should trace the mobile phone locations of senior officers to ascertain where they were during the floods.

The Ghaggar breached its bank at Phullad, Makraud and Chandu during the intervening night of July 11 and 12. That happened only a day after The Tribune highlighted the lack of proper repair and strengthening of embankments of the Ghaggar. Later, the water level in the Ghaggar crossed its highest point of 753 feet and the water overflowed at many places.

Drainage Department Executive Engineer Gursharan Virk said the river embankment was breached at 72 points. In all, 30 of these breaches had been plugged so far, he added. He said 13 contractors had been hired and the work to plug breaches was going on at 18 spots.

