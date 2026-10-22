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Home / Punjab / Only 54 of 438 NRI quota medical seats filled in Punjab

Only 54 of 438 NRI quota medical seats filled in Punjab

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 08:13 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Only 54 of the 438 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota MBBS and BDS seats across state’s 28 medical and dental colleges were filled this year, leaving the remaining 384 seats vacant and subsequently merged into other categories. The poor response saw just about 12 per cent of the seats filled, with the shortfall particularly stark in dentistry. The vacancy situation follows a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling restricting eligibility for the NRI quota.

Of the 221 NRI quota MBBS seats, 52 were filled, leaving 169 vacant. In dentistry, only two of the 217 BDS seats were occupied, while 215 remained vacant. Vacant seats in government colleges are merged into the general category, while those in private institutions are transferred to the management quota.

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The NRI quota accounts for 15 per cent of seats in most colleges, except government medical colleges in Amritsar and Patiala, where it is 5 per cent. The seats are financially significant for institutions, with the full MBBS course carrying an NRI fee of USD 1.10 lakh.

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However, eligibility restrictions have affected admissions. Under the state’s policy, preference is given to NRIs or their children originally belonging to Punjab, followed by those from other states.

The High Court recently dismissed a petition seeking to extend the quota to candidates raised by relatives living abroad, clearing the way for vacant seats to be opened to other eligible candidates. The petitioner, a Jalandhar resident, had sought implementation of the wider NRI definition notified by the Medical Counselling Committee on May 27, 2026, which includes first-degree relatives acting as guardians. He claimed he had been brought up by his paternal aunt, or bua, who is a US citizen.

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The bench observed that Clause 17 of the state’s July 10 notification restricted eligibility to NRIs or their children, with preference for those originally belonging to Punjab. Rejecting the plea, it held that “rules of the game cannot be changed once the game has begun”.

The court noted that the admission process effectively began on August 12, the last date for applications under the NRI category. Altering eligibility conditions after that date would expand the pool of candidates to the disadvantage of those who had not applied.

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