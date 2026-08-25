Only Amritpal Singh will contest Assembly elections from family, says jailed Punjab MP’s father

Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, has said that no member of their family, except Amritpal, will contest elections, asserting that the family wants to stay away from dynastic politics.

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Tarsem, who is currently serving as acting president of the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, said the decision was based on the principle of ending parivarwad (dynastic politics) and creating space for genuine grassroots workers, dedicated individuals and young people to take up leadership roles and work for Punjab and Panthic causes.

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“We have moved ahead with the principle of ending family politics so that people who work for Punjab and the Panth get an opportunity to come forward and young people can be brought into leadership roles,” he said.

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He said the family’s role would remain limited to supporting the struggle for Punjab and the Panth rather than seeking multiple political positions. He also appealed to capable, honest and dedicated people to come forward and lead the state.

Tarsem's wife, Balwinder Kaur, has participated in programmes and campaigns seeking the revocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against Amritpal and his release. However, she has not held any position in the party or participated in its organisational activities, he said.

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Another family member, Amritpal’s uncle Harjit Singh, has been in jail since the crackdown on the outfit led by Amritpal in March 2023.

Tarsem said other members of the family, particularly his uncles, have been actively supporting the party and participating in its campaigns, but none of them held a party post.

The statement comes as the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De prepares to expand its organisational base ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The party has been projecting greater participation of youth and grassroots workers as part of its political agenda.