Only baptised members can cast vote in Chief Khalsa Diwan president election: Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

In view of the upcoming elections to the president of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), the oldest Sikh body, the Akal Takht has ordered that only baptised members can cast vote. The election has been scheduled for May 8.

Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet directed the CKD election returning officers to ensure no non-baptised or ‘patit’ member should participate in the election process as it defied the Sikh bodies’ constitution.

CKD officiating president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who is also the Amritsar South MLA, is in the fray. He today held a meeting with supporters.

CKD member Sarabjit Singh, the son of former president and ex-MP Kirpal Singh, is also contesting the polls. He had approached the Takht apprehending non-baptised members casting votes in the elections.

