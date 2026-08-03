Only one-third of Punjab’s 9,422 ration depots allotted in a year

Nearly a year after the Punjab government advertised 9,422 ration depots across the state to strengthen the public distribution system, only around one-third had been allotted by July 31, officials familiar with the matter said.

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Although the Punjab and Haryana High Court vacated a stay on the allotment process in September 2025, the exercise remains incomplete, leaving hundreds of applicants awaiting decisions on their applications and delaying the expansion of depots meant to improve access to subsidised food grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

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According to senior officials in the Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, around 3,200 depots had been allotted by July 31, while the remaining vacancies are still being processed.

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The department had issued district-wise notifications in April last year inviting applications for the depots. Officials said the process remained stalled for several months as the matter was pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.