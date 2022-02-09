Only our party can give stable govt, claims Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Batala, February 8
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held rallies in favour of Congress candidates in the Dera Baba Nanak, Bhoa and Batala Assembly segments.
The Chief Minister castigated the Opposition, saying none of them could form a stable government. “Only the Congress can provide stability,” he said.
He added despite differences, he would ensure all senior leaders, including Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, came on a joint platform. In Dera Baba Nanak, the party has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, while in Bhoa, sitting MLA Joginder Pal is the candidate.
By the time CM Channi addressed the rally in Batala, he was already three hours late. Disgruntled workers threatened to leave the venue and it was left to party candidate Ashwani Sekhri to smother frayed tempers.
