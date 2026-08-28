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Home / Punjab / Only Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress agenda is to attack AAP, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Only Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress agenda is to attack AAP, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

At Jalandhar outreach, says govt prioritised people’s concerns

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:59 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Singh Mann hands over an appointment letter to a police recruit in Jalandhar. Tribune photo
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday renewed his attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), claiming the party was “begging” the BJP for an alliance ahead of the upcoming elections. Addressing a Lok Milni at Kahlwan village in Jalandhar, Mann also targeted the Congress, accusing both parties of having no agenda beyond attacking his government. He said the AAP government had instead prioritised people’s concerns.

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Taking a swipe at the SAD, Mann said the party had abandoned the teachings of the Gurus and alleged that people had once mistaken its election symbol, the takri, for Guru Nanak’s scales. He claimed voters later realised the party’s symbol only “weighed chitta”, referring to drugs.

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Mann alleged that the SAD was now seeking an alliance with the BJP in Delhi and was willing to accept whatever number of seats was offered. Referring to the farmers’ protests, he questioned the party’s changing political positions and asked whether the lives lost during the agitation could simply be forgotten.

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He also targeted SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal over the recent attack on him at Nanded. Mann said such attacks could not be condoned, while questioning the subsequent claim that Badal had received 154 stitches.

Turning to the Congress, Mann said its leaders had been criticising him despite differences among themselves. He named Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring while accusing the party of lacking a constructive agenda. Recalling the 2022 polls, Mann told the gathering that voters had defeated several prominent political families and leaders. “I did not defeat them, you did,” he said.

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