Only those 'elected' should be taking decisions in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hit out at Governor Banwarilal Purohit, saying only those who have been “elected” by people should be taking decisions in Punjab, and not those who are “selected”.

The retort comes a day after Purohit sent a letter to the CM, questioning the various decisions taken by the AAP government, including the selection criteria for teachers sent to Singapore and the appointment of a tainted person as a chairman.

Mann was addressing MLAs at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special training session organised for them.

“In a democracy, those elected are above those selected,” he said.

“But we will mend fences with them,” he said, amidst thumping of desks by the MLAs.

“Sometimes, they are ‘tutored’ by certain forces,” he said.

Mann has also writtten a letter to the Governor, saying that all issues raised by the latter in his letter, relate to the state government.

Later, AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the AAP government would not tolerate any interference in the working of the elected government.

He claimed that the real reason behind the governor sending the letter to the chief minister was the protest held on Sunday by their party criticising the “BJP-Adani link”.