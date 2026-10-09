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Home / Punjab / Ontario probes private career colleges over student assistance program concerns; Punjabi students face uncertainty

Ontario probes private career colleges over student assistance program concerns; Punjabi students face uncertainty

Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities, Nolan Quinn, says the province launched targeted inspections of private career colleges in response to growing concerns about OSAP usage

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:20 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Preliminary findings identified issues including common ownership structures, links between career colleges and immigration services firms, inadequate student verification processes. File Photo
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The Ontario government has referred serious concerns regarding student financial assistance at private career colleges to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after a preliminary audit that uncovered potential systematic irregularities in the funding program.

Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn said the province launched targeted inspections in response to growing concerns over the usage of the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). The government later commissioned auditing firm KPMG to conduct a broader review.

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Preliminary findings identified issues including common ownership structures, links between private career colleges and immigration recruitment services, inadequate student verification processes, and unusually high concentrations of OSAP applications originating from the same geographic locations.

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Alongside the OPP referral, the province has notified the Auditor General. No charges have been announced to date.

According to previously reported figures, seven career colleges received about $385 million in OSAP grants during the 2024-25 academic year.

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At the same time, the provincial government has suspended OSAP payments to students attending private career colleges while the audit continues, leaving institutions and students facing uncertainty.

The development is being closely watched by the Punjabi community because students from Punjab form a significant part of the international student population enrolled in some private career colleges across Ontario.

While most international students are not eligible for OSAP and are therefore not directly affected by the funding freeze, any enforcement action against colleges could create uncertainty around programmes, enrolment and student services. The government has not announced any immigration-related measures targeting students.

Career Colleges Ontario, which represents the sector, has urged the government to restore funding for students with pre-approved applications who are actively attending classes. The association argued that investigations into potential misuse should target offending institutions rather than students who relied on approved financial assistance.

Earlier in July over 1,000 Punjabi students protested on the streets of Calgary against the denial of post-graduation work permits (PGWPs).

They were reportedly lured by an immigration firm in Jalandhar whose owner also co-owned the Canadian Institute of Osteopathic Therapy (CIOT).

While the audit continues, the province has suspended OSAP payments to private career college students, leaving many facing deep financial uncertainty. The development is being closely monitored by the Punjabi community, as students from Punjab make up a significant portion of international enrolments in these institutions. Although international students do not receive OSAP, potential enforcement actions against these colleges threaten program stability and student services. Career Colleges Ontario has urged the government to restore funding for active students, arguing that investigations should target offending institutions rather than vulnerable learners.

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