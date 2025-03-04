Onus on parents, teachers to inculcate values in children

Over the past 25 years as a school principal, I have witnessed a significant shift in how values are instilled in children. There was a time when respect, discipline and responsibility were naturally woven into daily life — seen in the way students greeted elders, handled responsibilities and took pride in their surroundings. These values were lived, not just taught. However, rapid technological advancements, changing family dynamics and social media influence have reshaped young minds, making it harder to nurture core virtues like patience, empathy, gratitude and respect. While knowledge is more accessible than ever, the erosion of values is a growing concern.

Despite the best efforts by schools — through moral education classes, value-based assemblies and discipline programmes — there remains a disconnect between what is taught and what is practised. Values like honesty, respect and responsibility are instilled in classrooms, yet they are often neglected, as seen in scribbled desks, littered school grounds and disregarded discipline. The issue is not a lack of instruction but the absence of consistent reinforcement at home and society. Parents and teachers both play vital roles in shaping a child’s moral foundation. Schools can guide and inspire, but values cannot be outsourced entirely from educational institutions.

Unfortunately, today’s fast-paced lifestyle limits the time parents can dedicate to value reinforcement, while digital distractions compete for children’s attention. As educators, we witness how swiftly online influences shape young minds, often before they fully grasp the ethical consequences of their actions. The increasing reliance on devices has further distanced children from real-world interactions.

The challenge is not about assigning blame but fostering a united approach. Children learn best through observation — if they see respect, kindness and responsibility consistently practised around them, they will absorb these values. John Wooden aptly said, “The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching.” The goal is not just enforcing discipline but instilling accountability even in unsupervised moments.

Schools can introduce interactive value-based programmes, while parents can integrate values into daily conversations and actions. Simple habits can create lasting impressions.

I’m reminded of Denis Waitley who said, “The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” The world is changing, but our responsibility remains unchanged. Ultimately, our mission is to raise a generation that is not just well-informed but also well-grounded in ethics and empathy.