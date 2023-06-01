Op Clean: Cops conduct ‘biggest’ crackdown on drug smugglers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The Punjab Police on Wednesday conducted “Operation Clean”, a statewide crackdown on drug smugglers.

The operation was aimed at keeping a tab on the activities of persons involved in smuggling commercial quantities of drugs.

About operation 2,247 locations raided across the state 650 police parties, comprising 5,500 personnel take part in the operation 1.8 kg of heroin, 82-kg poppy husk, 1-kg opium, Rs 5.35 lakh drug money & four weapons seized

DGP Gaurav Yadav said teams led by Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla simultaneously raided places/houses linked with drug smugglers/peddlers from 7am to 12noon today. Shukla said all CPs/SSPs personally monitored the operation.

As many as 650 police teams, comprising over 5,500 personnel, raided 2,247 locations and conducted searches at 2,125 houses of persons allegedly involved in drug smuggling.

As much as 1.8-kg heroin, 82-kg poppy husk, 1-kg opium, Rs 5.35 lakh and four weapons were seized, besides illicit liquor, lahan (raw material used to make liquor) and vehicles, and 48 FIRs were registered across the state. The police teams also seized 78 mobile phones, which will be sent to forensic labs.

He said a thorough search of houses of persons involved in drug smuggling was conducted and teams have enquired about the present occupation of such persons. Their bank details and transactions were also being checked.

The Special DGP said the purpose of the operation was to keep a check on the influx of drugs from across inter-state borders. Such raids would continue in future, he added.