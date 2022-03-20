OP Dhankar: Must remember revolutionaries’ sacrifices

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 19

Under the Mera Rang De Basanti Chola campaign dedicated to the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” being observed nationally by the Union Government to mark 75 years of the Independence, Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar today launched a Shaheedi Naman Yatra from Ferozepur. The two-day yatra started from Hussainiwala National Martyrs’ Memorial.

While addressing party workers, Dhankar said people must always remember the contribution of revolutionaries in the freedom struggle. He said the youth must take inspiration from these martyrs who made supreme sacrifice at a young age. He said: “We all must share their stories with today’s youth so that their sacrifices are remembered.”

Dhankar said the yatra would not only educate youth about the sacrifices of three great freedom fighters — Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev — but also instil the spirit of patriotism among youths. The yatra will reach Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Sunday.