'Op Hunter' launched to find, nab gangsters' aides

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 12

‘Operation Hunter’ has been launched in Rajasthan segments that share boundaries with Punjab and Haryana to identify the henchmen and supporters of gangsters who are active in the neighbouring states.

Under this, the police are probing social media accounts of suspected operatives and supporters.

Anand Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Sriganganagar, said that the operation was being conducted to search for gangsters, their henchmen, supporters and those who like or comment on their photos on social media accounts.

Under this, 20 persons have been booked under Section 144 of the CrPC and five people have been arrested with illegal weapons.

Police teams are monitoring more than 100 accounts. All station in-charges have been instructed to take action under the operation.

Sources said that more than a hundred such social media accounts are being monitored by sleuths of the district special team.

After tracing them, arrests and other legal action are being taken.