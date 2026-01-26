‘Op Prahar’ leads to crowding in Faridkot jail

The intensified police crackdown on gangsters and their associates under “Operation Prahar” has significantly increased pressure on the jail authorities in the Faridkot region, with a sharp rise in the number of undertrial prisoners in the jail this week.

According to official sources, the 2,072-capacity Faridkot Modern Jail, was housing 2,895 prisoners as of Saturday, which is over 40 per cent beyond its sanctioned strength. Jail officials are struggling to manage the sudden influx as arrangements for safe accommodation, bedding and food are being stretched.

Over the past 72 hours, the Faridkot police arrested 213 persons. Of them, 68 are members of active gangster groups, five are linked to gangsters operating from abroad, 22 are proclaimed offenders, while 46 are repeat offenders, according to the police. During the same period, the Moga police arrested 184 persons and registered 55 criminal cases. The police said several individuals were associated with criminal gangs or were habitual offenders, while five among them were proclaimed offenders.

The Modern Jail accommodates most of the arrested persons from Faridkot and Moga districts after they are remanded in judicial custody.

Sources said the sudden surge in arrests had pushed the jail population up by over 40 per cent, creating an urgent need for additional manpower, besides increased requirements for food supplies, bedding and other basic facilities.

Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, Superintendent of the Faridkot Modern Jail, said despite the sharp increase in inmates’ number, efforts were being made to provide all facilities to them as per the jail manual. “Although there has been no corresponding increase in the manpower to supervise additional inmates, we are ensuring that all prisoners receive basic facilities,” he said, adding that steps were being taken to manage the situation.