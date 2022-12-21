OP Soni submits details of assets to Punjab Vigilance Department

Amritsar, December 20
Former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni has submitted details of his movable and immovable assets as sought by the Vigilance Department.
Soni, who was summoned by the department, had appeared before it on November 29. A complaint had been filed against Soni accusing him of accumulating huge properties beyond his known sources of income.
The VB had handed over some forms to the senior Congress leader, who had held the health portfolio in the previous Congress government. Giving him a week, the Vigilance had sought details about his known sources of income, bank account details besides information regarding his moveable and immovable assets. His nephew Vikas Soni had appeared before the Vigilance, seeking more time for submitting the details.
SSP (Vigilance) Varinder Singh said Soni had submitted the details with the Vigilance yesterday and officials had started evaluating his assets.
