Open dumping of medical waste sparks health concerns in Punjab’s Doraha

Panic spread as biomedical waste, including used syringes, needles, IV sets and discarded medicines, was found dumped in the open in a residential area on Guru Tegh Bahadur Road of Doraha.

Advertisement

A safai volunteer, deployed by the residents due to the ongoing strike of the sweepers, sustained injury from a sharp object while handling the biomedical waste.

Advertisement

The incident has created a furor among the residents, especially those residing on the Guru Teg Bahadur Street of Doraha. Residents said their children play in the open, and if any of them comes in contact with the waste, they would be in trouble.

Advertisement

Ironically, on one hand, the hospital aims to cure the ailing, while on the other, it is making the public fall sick due to its unthinkable disposal. They demanded that the administration seize the waste and initiate penalties under the rules.

Samita Kaur, a resident, has filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Member Secretary, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Patiala, Regional Officer, PPCB, Ludhiana and Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Doraha, alleging illegal dumping and improper disposal of biomedical waste by a local hospital.

Advertisement

“Open dumping of biomedical waste in residential areas violates the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the Environment Protection Act, 1986. It endangers public health, sanitation workers, children and the environment,” Samita said, while expressing grave annoyance over the shameless and blatant violation of the written as well as expected safety norms by the so-called health care centers.

Besides seeking an immediate site inspection and strict action, Samita has demanded a complete report on the biomedical waste management of hospitals in Doraha.

Besides seeking the name and details of the authorised biomedical waste collection agency engaged by the hospital, Samita has sought a copy of the agreement with the agency, categories and quantity of waste generated and collection and transportation records for the last six months.

She has also sought details of the common biomedical waste treatment facility where the waste is sent, segregation, storage and disposal methods followed by the hospital, and copies of inspections, warnings, notices and environmental compensation orders issued against the hospital in the last three years.

The complaint further seeks details of earlier complaints of improper disposal, incidents of needle-stick exposure or unauthorised dumping, whether the hospital has valid authorisation under the 2016 rules, and biomedical waste arrangements of other hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and labs in Doraha.

SMO Payal Dr Harwinder Singh, when contacted, said that it is a clear-cut violation of the laid rules and regulations regarding systematic disposal of biomedical waste. Regarding action on the complaint, he said he has yet to receive one.