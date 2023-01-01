Open Hussainiwala border for trade: SAD(A) chief

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, December 31

The Sangrur Member of Parliament and the SAD (Amritsar) president, Simranjit Singh Mann, today raised a demand for the reopening of the Hussainiwala border for trade and transit. He said with the reopening of the Hussainiwala- Lahore border, poor farmers of this area would get an opportunity to export their produce and make more money.

He alleged that the Central Government was “deliberately not making efforts to reopen this border as it did not wish economic uplift of the farmer community”.

The border was open for trade till the onset of hostilities in 1971. However, it was closed in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistan war, leaving the thriving export-import trade in the lurch. The economy of the area got “shattered”.