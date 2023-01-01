Open Hussainiwala border for trade: SAD(A) chief

Ferozepur, December 31
The Sangrur Member of Parliament and the SAD (Amritsar) president, Simranjit Singh Mann, today raised a demand for the reopening of the Hussainiwala border for trade and transit. He said with the reopening of the Hussainiwala- Lahore border, poor farmers of this area would get an opportunity to export their produce and make more money.
He alleged that the Central Government was “deliberately not making efforts to reopen this border as it did not wish economic uplift of the farmer community”.
The border was open for trade till the onset of hostilities in 1971. However, it was closed in the aftermath of the Indo-Pakistan war, leaving the thriving export-import trade in the lurch. The economy of the area got “shattered”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...