Open Pak border, Centre urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

Farmers have demanded opening of the border with Pakistan to start trade with Arab countries. Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), during a meeting held in Ludhiana on Saturday, said it would prove a major boon for the farming community.

Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, state president of BKU (Lakhowal), said the government should immediately open the border with Pakistan, so that farmers from this side of the border can trade with Arab countries.