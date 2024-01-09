Open space around commercial sites, hospitals proposed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

The Local Government Department has proposed open space around commercial sites and hospitals to ensure adequate circulation area around such buildings. The changes have been suggested in the Punjab Municipal Bylaws amendments proposed by the department.

Officials in the department said for buildings up to 24 m height with one set back, the minimum opens spaces at the ground level would be 6 m. Varying upon the height of the buildings, the open space around the building goes up to 20 m.

In another amendment, the department has clarified that the usage of basement for storage in residential buildings and non-residential buildings shall not be taken in to account for floor area ration (FAR).

In case of the width of staircase in commercial buildings, the minimum width would be 1 m in sites measuring up to 125 sq yds and goes up to 1.5 m for sites above 250 sq yds. The minimum setback required for commercial sites of up to 500 sq yard will be 20 m.