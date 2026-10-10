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Home / Punjab / Open to alliance with like-minded parties: Sukhbir Badal

Open to alliance with like-minded parties: Sukhbir Badal

A source said SAD leadership was in talks with Punar Surjit

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Mohit Khanna
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. File photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today indicated that he was open to forming an alliance with like-minded political parties ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.During a televised interview, Sukhbir clarified that there was no prospect of an alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the Congress.

However, he emphasised that the doors of his party were always open for the outfits that shared similar ideological and policy perspectives.

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He reiterated his party’s continued stance, signalling a firm position on key political issues concerning Punjab.

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Leaving Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, which has been the primary target of the SAD until lately, the Panthic party could possibly forge an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and its breakaway faction SAD Punar Surjit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This is the first time that Sukhbir has admitted to forming an alliance.

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Earlier, his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had hinted about the alliance, while veteran Akali leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder had dismissed any possibility of alliance so far.

A source said SAD leadership was in talks with Punar Surjit.

Recently, Gurpartap Singh Wadala of Punar Surjit had also confirmed that they were in talks with SAD, but Sukhbir should first step down as the party president and fight the election as a common worker.

While the BJP has been maintaining that it will fight the elections on all 117 seats, former Chief Minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh and ex-BJP state head Sunil Jakhar have suggested that both the BJP and SAD should forge an alliance and fight the Assembly poll collectively.

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